Local franchise celebrating 20 years of rescuing boaters

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - You may call his business AAA of the water, and it’s been quite busy during the pandemic because so many are taking to the gulf to avoid the indoors and crowds. So, if you’re heading out into the water, you’re probably hoping not to have to see them.

“That’s what we kind of tell people. We’re basically AAA of the water,” said a chuckling Dennis Douglas, owner of the local Sea Tow franchise.

But if you do have to call on them, it’s the exact opposite.

“It’s a good feeling [to rescue stranded boaters.] I mean people are glad to see you,” said Douglas.

Dennis has owned the local Sea Tow franchise for 20 years.

“It’s a lifestyle," said Douglas. "I mean, we enjoy it. You gotta like the water. I can tell you, 'cause it’s 24/7.”

Whether its engine troubles, running out of gas, or just a battery that needs jumping he’s your man

"Anything besides a boat being on the bottom, sunk or up on the beach [we can help you], and soft groundings. We get your soft groundings too, but they just gotta be on top of the water, not under the water,” said Douglas.

Douglas and his crew patrol the waters from St. George Island to about 10 miles past Phillips Inlet to the west, about 125 miles in all.

“The Coast Guard, if it’s life or limb, will be there. That’s theirs," said Douglas. "And we’re there for their equipment.”

Douglas says he grew up on the water.

“I got to spend my childhood between here and the Chattahoochee River, so I kind of got the best of both worlds, freshwater and saltwater, and [I] learned to run big boats when I was a kid,” said Douglas.

On this particular day, we weren’t on the water more than 20 minutes before we came upon a stranded boat. The owner believes the fuel pump went out.

“We have a really good clientele," said Douglas. "I mean we have people who’ve been with us for years and years.”

He’s talking about members. Like AAA they can sign up for a year at $179, and if something goes wrong like on this day, they’re covered.

“We’d rather you be a member than not," said Douglas. "We will come get you, but we’d rather you be a member.”

Douglas says they have about a dozen boats total; four are out on the water at all times. He says they do about 450-500 tows a year in Panama City Beach and about 150 a year out of Port St. Joe.

“During snapper season, oh my goodness, we’re busy," said Douglas. "Right now in St. Joe we’ve got scallop season going and it’s pretty hefty, pretty busy.”

Douglas says he eventually plans to turn over the operation to his nephew Brandon.

“He’s kind of taken the lead,” said Douglas.

But until he pulls into the marina for the final time, he’s thankful.

“Anytime you can, I guess, do something you’re passionate about, I think that’s a great job and that’s a kind of godsend,” said Douglas.

Godsend. The same word boaters may call Douglas when a day on the water springs a leak.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.