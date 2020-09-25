Local organizations work together to give away 10,000 pounds of free food

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Community organizations continue to give back to those in need during the pandemic and now after a hurricane.

Thursday morning, cars lined up in one Panama City Beach parking lot to receive a box full of free food.

In that box contained fresh produce and meat, canned goods, a choice of drink, and more.

Organizers said they had a total of 10,000 pounds of food to give away.

“There so many people who have been suffering economically from this. Not only that, we just had a tropical storm come through and a lot of people got flooded out. I know of several businesses that weren’t able to open right away. So people feel the crunch,” Eastgate Christian Fellowship pastor Rob Woodrum said. “This isn’t always necessarily people who are poor and things like that. There are just moments in time where you need a hand up and we just want to be there to help.”

Participating organizations included Feeding the Gulf Coast, Eastgate Christian Fellowship, Truth Fellowship, and A Hand Up.

