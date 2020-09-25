Lynn Haven hosting Winter Wonderland in 2020

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) - Lynn Haven will turn into a Winter Wonderland again this year, despite the coronavirus COVID-19.

Lynn Haven city leaders announced Friday the city plans to hold its Winter Wonderland event on Saturday, November 21st. It is a shopping event held at Sharon Sheffield Park. Vendors will sell homemade goodies, crafts, treats, and more.

The event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

City leaders say this is an outside even and social distancing is highly encouraged.

If you are interested in more information on how to become a vendor, you can go to Lynn Haven’s website, email communications@cityoflynnhaven.com, or call 850-265-2121.

