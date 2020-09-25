Advertisement

Lynn Haven hosting Winter Wonderland in 2020

Lynn Haven city leaders are planning the Winter Wonderland for 2020. This is photo of the event from years past.
Lynn Haven city leaders are planning the Winter Wonderland for 2020. This is photo of the event from years past.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) - Lynn Haven will turn into a Winter Wonderland again this year, despite the coronavirus COVID-19.

Lynn Haven city leaders announced Friday the city plans to hold its Winter Wonderland event on Saturday, November 21st. It is a shopping event held at Sharon Sheffield Park. Vendors will sell homemade goodies, crafts, treats, and more.

The event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

City leaders say this is an outside even and social distancing is highly encouraged.

If you are interested in more information on how to become a vendor, you can go to Lynn Haven’s website, email communications@cityoflynnhaven.com, or call 850-265-2121.

The event is scheduled for November 21, 2020.
The event is scheduled for November 21, 2020.(City of Lynn Haven)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ascension Sacred Heart allowing more visitors in hospital

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
More visitors will be able to see their loved ones if they’re at Ascension Sacred Heart.

News

Lynn Haven Cemeteries

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
BEFORE HURRICANE MICHAEL... SOME LOCAL CEMETERIES WERE A PEACEFUL PLACE THAT WERE WELL-MAINTAINED...BUT NOW, TWO YEARS AFTER THE STORM... TWO CEMETERIES IN LYNN HAVEN ARE STILL IN DISARRAY

News

Faces and Places: AAA of the Sea

Updated: 11 hours ago
In this week's Faces & Places of the Panhandle, we meet the man who can help you if your boat breaks down on the water.

News

After roundtable, Governor DeSantis says he will ease restrictions

Updated: 12 hours ago
After a two-hour roundtable with scientists who argued COVID-19 restrictions hurt society and openness doesn’t increase health risks significantly, Governor Ron DeSantis said he would soon ease restrictions on bars and restaurants.

Latest News

News

Business is Booming on 23rd Street

Updated: 12 hours ago
Businesses are thriving on 23rd Street in Panama City, nearly two years after Hurricane Michael.

News

Governor's COVID-19 Roundtable

Updated: 12 hours ago
After speaking with three medical professors, Governor Ron DeSantis says he will continue to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

News

Final resting place in Lynn Haven in need of a clean up

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
City of Lynn Haven holding a cleanup day for local cemeteries.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast - 10pm

Updated: 13 hours ago
Rain chances are on the decrease Friday afternoon and into the weekend

News

New 911 pilot program underway in Okaloosa County

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is one of the first agencies in the country to implement a new 9-1-1 pilot program allowing citizens to send video, photographs, and recordings directly to dispatchers.

News

Local August unemployment numbers looking better than the state’s

Updated: 14 hours ago
The unemployment rate in the CareerSource Gulf Coast region (Bay, Franklin, and Gulf counties) was 5.1% in August 2020.