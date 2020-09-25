Advertisement

Lynn Haven Senior Center Renovations Nearing Completion

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Almost two years after Hurricane Michael reconstruction projects are still ongoing and one of those is the Lynn Haven Senior Center. The center sustained extensive damage to the roof and subsequently to the entire building.

Now the building is in its final stages of renovation. Over the last several months the interior walls have been erected and utilities have been roughed in. Crews will start putting up drywall on Monday after which the walls will be painted and interior furnishings will be put in place.

Special emphasis on COVID protocols will also be integrated into the building

Vickie Gainer, Lynn Haven City Manager said “We’ll be putting in measures in place that every senior that comes here will feel safe. Whether they’re in the quiet reading room or the card room or they’re exercising or in the game room or cooking. All of that will be a high priority for keeping our seniors safe.”

The city hopes to have the center ready for use in mid to late November.

