Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport passenger traffic better than expected.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Because of the pandemic the airline industry is under a lot of pressure to deliver passengers safely throughout the country and with the reduced passenger traffic, airports are also struggling.

With reduced passenger loads airports are losing money. However, according to data presented at the monthly Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport board meeting, passenger traffic was only down by 1% here for the year and about 22 % less than the same month last year. Projected passenger traffic for the year is estimated to be lower than previous years at around 775,000 passengers.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.