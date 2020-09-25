Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport preparing for Project Gator

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Airline passenger traffic is not the only source of revenue for Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport. Other sources come from businesses that use airport property and resources

Partnerships with organizations like the Economic Development Alliance serve to attract aircraft related businesses to the facility.

Two such projects, Project Venus and Project Gator, are set to become active in the near future.

With that, the airport is constructing additional parking aprons for aircraft that will further those efforts.

The focus will be on Project Gator - which is a repair, maintenance and overhaul facility.

According to Glen McDonald, Chairman of Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Board of Directors, “Gator is a project that we, made application to Triumph for. Today we were told that that’s going to be delayed from the October meeting to the November meeting and that project requires runway access. So, it will be the first one we’ve ever built at our airport that requires runway access and our board is very excited about it.”

There is no specific timeline for Gator Project, however, preparations for the project have been included in the next fiscal year budget.

