Panama City Beach City Council approved their new 145 million dollar budget.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Growth in Panama City Beach has caused the city to raise its 20-21 fiscal year budget to a record level. The Panama City Beach City Council approved the new budget, set at 145 million dollars. Ninety-four percent of the increase is going to capital improvement projects which include the Front Beach CRA projects, water and wastewater system improvements and completing Bay Parkway. Money for the projects comes from tourist-related revenue, CRA bonds and capital reserves.

Tony O’Rourke, City Manager for Panama City Beach said “So, it’s a big investment but, again the city has been frugal in the past and stockpiled money for these kinds of capital improvements and those are the funds that we are using. There’s no economic impact of fee impact on the public.”

The city hopes to complete the Bay Parkway Project by the spring of next year barring weather delays.

