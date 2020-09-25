Panama City Beach to increase fines for violating double red flag ordinance

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - When double red flags are flying on the beach that means stay out of the water. Still every year there are swimmers who dare to enter the Gulf waters under double red flag conditions. The Panama City Beach City Council will be considering changes to the existing ordinance. Originally it called for a small fine after a warning was issued. Now there will be *no warning and a 500 dollar civil fine for the first offense violating the beach flag laws.

Subsequent offenses will become misdemeanors and will include the possibility of a 60-day jail sentence.

On double red flag days, code enforcement officers will carry out those enforcement duties. If approved, the ordinance will go into effect after the next council meeting.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.