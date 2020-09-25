PCBPD to get Body Cams

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -With the national focus on police activity. The Panama City Beach City Council took steps to ensure the safety of their police force and the public as well.

With a unanimous vote, the council approved a contract for the purchase of 60 body cams for the Panama City Beach Police Department. The 268-thousand dollar purchase includes the cameras, training and technical support for a five year period.

The cameras will help ensure the public’s safety as well as that of the responding officers. The use of body cams also helps reduce the number of complaints from residents and helps improve the behavior of everyone involved.

Tony O’Rourke, City Manager for Panama City Beach said “You have to review this videotape if it is a public records request. You have to redact, for example, if there is a minor in the scene, so that will take some learning and experience. As far as getting out in the field. we hope by the end of November people will see that our officers are wearing body cameras and its a win-win for both the police and the public.”

Panama City Beach will be among the first to institute the use of body cameras in Bay County, behind Lynn Haven Police Department which has had cameras for more than 8 years.

