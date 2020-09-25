Registration open for certain programs at Haney Technical Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Looking for a new career? A local school has some options for you. A guest joined us at the station with more details for would-be students.

Registration is currently open for three programs offered at Haney Technical Center: Automotive Collision Technology, Medical Administrative Specialist, and Administrative Office Specialist. Officials say the programs offer training that is in high demand in our community.

The next session begins on October 13. Students can register now online by clicking here. They can also call the campus for more information at (850) 767-5500.

