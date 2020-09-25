Advertisement

St. Andrews State Park damaged by Hurricane Sally

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - A number of local beaches and tourist destinations were hit hard by Hurricane Sally, and that includes many of the attractions at St. Andrews State Park.

Along the St. Andrews Bay, storm surge over three feet impacted some areas, including the park. Extensive damage to the beaches and dunes occurred as a result, with beach erosion most prominent near the jetties where a small strip of beach separated the waters of the bay and the Gulf. That has been washed away, along with many of the rocks that made up the jetties, leading to multiple breaches into the “Kiddie Pool.” In addition, multiple boardwalks and beach access points were closed. Heavy machinery was on hand Thursday as part of a restoration effort, but rough waters prevented any work from progressing. At this point, there is no word on how long repairs and restorations could take for either the beaches and dunes or the impacted structures.

We reached out to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which manages Florida’s state parks, but did not receive a comment.

