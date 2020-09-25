Advertisement

Thursday Evening Forecast

Warm & humid weather is in the forecast
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The weather will remain a little unsettled overnight tonight w/spotty showers and storms persisting through Friday morning. Rain chances will be around 50% and it will be quite humid. Moving through Friday the rain chances shift east and the sun returns for the afternoon. Highs will still be warm and in the mid 80s. The weekend ahead the rain chances will be small, but the heat will be warm and temps will be in the upper 80s.

Cooler weather is still on schedule to arrive by Tuesday/Wednesday of next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

