Thursday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The weather will remain a little unsettled overnight tonight w/spotty showers and storms persisting through Friday morning. Rain chances will be around 50% and it will be quite humid. Moving through Friday the rain chances shift east and the sun returns for the afternoon. Highs will still be warm and in the mid 80s. The weekend ahead the rain chances will be small, but the heat will be warm and temps will be in the upper 80s.

Cooler weather is still on schedule to arrive by Tuesday/Wednesday of next week.

