Unoccupied Panama City home catches fire Thursday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Panama City firefighters battled a structure fire Thursday afternoon.

Officials say the incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. at a home located at 2200 E. 8th Court.

When first responders arrived on scene, they say they found a single-story, wood frame, residential structure with heavy smoke and fire showing.

Several crews were able to extinguish the flames with no additional structures affected.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. We’re told the home was also unoccupied at the time of the blaze.

Panama City firefighters want to remind everyone to ensure their smoke detectors are tested regularly and working properly. They also say it’s important for residents to always have an evacuation plan in place in case an emergency arises.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.