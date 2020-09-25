Washington County reports new deaths in Friday’s COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday. The state of Florida entered into Phase 3 of its reopening plan Friday.

Florida has 695,887 cases reported. There are 687,656 cases involving Florida residents and 8,231 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 14,083 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 5,999 cases. This includes 5,901 residents and 98 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 102 people have died from the virus and 351 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 21 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 4,884 cases. This includes 4,843 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 40 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 109 people who have died from the virus. 295 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 13 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,937 cases. 1,775 of the cases are residents and 162 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 25 deaths from the virus and 107 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, five people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,068 cases. 1,057 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 21 people have died in the county and 64 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 744 cases. There are 730 residents and 14 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been seven deaths reported and 28 hospitalizations. As of Friday afternoon, there is one person in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,791 cases. There are 2,762 local cases and 29 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 77 deaths and 146 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, three people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 612 cases, 611 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 11 people have died and 33 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 875 cases. They are 865 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 14 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported. As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 614 cases. There are 609 residents and five non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Eight people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 510 cases of COVID-19. All 510 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Eight people have died and 13 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 2:03 p.m., the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 34 available adult ICU beds out of the 137 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting three of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

