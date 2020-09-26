Investigation continues into possible human remains found at funeral home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are continuing their investigation into what appeared to be human remains found at Battle Memorial Funeral Home on Tuesday.

Panama City Police responded to the funeral home on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard earlier this week after crews installing light poles on the property reported finding a bag that appeared to have human remains inside.

Chief Scott Ervin told us they will be conducting a forensic test on the remains while police continue to actively investigate the scene.

If anyone has any information about the case, officials urge them to call the Panama City Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.