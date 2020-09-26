Local restaurants and bars fully reopening now that Florida enters Phase 3

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Local business owners say it’s the news they’ve been waiting for, and while they may never be able to make up for lost business, this will certainly help them get back to normal now that Florida has officially entered Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan.

“What that means for restaurants is there will not be limitations from the state of Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis at a press conference Friday.

Until Friday, Copper Tap Grille in St. Andrews has been abiding by the Governor’s 50% capacity restriction.

“You know these fall months are great months for us and lifting the restrictions for a restaurant of our size is huge,” said owner of Copper Tap Grille, Jay Pigneri. To him, lifting restrictions means lifting a burden off smaller businesses like his that could only seat about 60 customers - until now.

“You know nobody wants to go out and tell a customer ‘Hey you got to wait two hours’. So I think it’s great for the community. I think it’s great for everybody,” said Pignero.

DeSantis said bars will also be able to open at full capacity at the discretion of local governments.

“Yeah it was terrible. Luckily my landlords worked with me - I’m very appreciative for that, so we’re still in business,” said the owner of Tap Room in St. Andrews, Matthew Cole.

The bar reopened last week after being closed two and a half months.

“We’ve done a few things. So we went from washable glassware to disposable cups. We’ve also increased the size of the cup from a 16 ounce to a 24 ounce so that reduces our contact with customers by a third,” said Cole.

The Phase 3 reopening plan says although bars and restaurants may operate at full capacity, they should still maintain adequate sanitation practices.

We spoke with Panama City officials who say they don’t anticipate adding any further restrictions.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.