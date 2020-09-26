Lynn Haven Police Department honored

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) - The Lynn Haven Police Department was honored Thursday night.

The World Yoshukai Karate of Lynn Haven Dojo presented Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie and Corporal Mike Williams with a trophy.

The trophy was a way for the local business to show its appreciation and support for all that the officers with the police department do for the Lynn Haven community.

