Oktoberfest in Downtown Panama City adapts to pandemic

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Oktoberfest in Downtown Panama City is moving forward this year but with a few changes.

There will be no road closures, no tents or vendors, and no open containers.

However, more than a dozen businesses are determined to keep it going.

This year, folks are calling it a “sidewalk event.” Restaurants and bars are setting up outside so people can more easily social distance.

Even though it may not be the same event as years before, restaurant workers are determined to keep spirits high.

“This event has been going on for 34 years now, so to not have it wouldn’t be right. So, we’re just very excited we were able to have it in some form," The Place Downtown owner Kim Stiegler said.

The Place Downtown is offering a special food and drink menu for the event.

Oktoberfest continues through Saturday at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.