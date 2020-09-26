Advertisement

Shaddai Shriner’s Rodeo moves forward with event after postponing original date

Organizers said the event is family-friendly.
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Grab your cowboy boots and hat, the show must go on at the Shaddai Shriner’s Rodeo.

After previously postponing the rodeo in August, organizers said they are happy to finally move forward with the fourth annual rodeo in Youngstown this weekend.

Friday was day one of two of calf roping, bull riding, and more.

Of course, you can’t forget all the food.

“The pandemic has locked everybody down and everybody is really eager to get out and do something. And this is such a family-oriented event. We’re outside, the wind is blowing, it’s such a great time and you have to move on sooner or later," rodeo organizer Jim Jenkins said.

The rodeo will start back up at 7 p.m. Saturday and runs until 9:30 p.m.

The rodeo is located at 12421 Highway 20.

