Villa Tasso cleanup begins as Walton County Sheriff’s Office tags derelict vehicles

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
VILLA TASSO, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

This weekend, the cleanup begins in the Villa Tasso area of Walton County.

“For the longest time Villa Tasso has been known as Villa Trasho,'” said Walton County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Mark Wendal. “All the trash has been building up on the side of the roadways.”

After years of trash piling up, the neighborhood is finally getting a facelift.

At a community meeting earlier this week, the sheriff’s office said they would work with the community to clean up the neighborhood.

“They’re all excited about it and glad it’s happening and I think we’re going to help to get it cleaned up,” said Tony Cornman, director for Walton County Code Enforcement.

Starting October 1st, code enforcement will come into the neighborhood and remove property in the right of way.

“There’s some areas out there that just have been going downhill. It’s a beautiful community that just needs a little help to get cleaned up,” said Cornman.

Wendel said for as long as he’s worked there, the neighborhood has needed help.

“I’ve been here for over ten years. The community has had good spots, bad spots, has had drug involvement and so forth, and we just never worked as a community and as law enforcement to clean the area up, so we are now taking an initiative to work with these communities to clean it up," said Wendel.

