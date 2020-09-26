Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s going to be a fairly decent and warm weekend over the panhandle. Saturday will be dry with clouds and rain chances on the increase by Sunday.

For Saturday expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be SW at 5-10 mph by the afternoon. By Sunday we will see more clouds w/a chance of rain by the afternoon. Rain chances will be 40%. The rain chances linger in the forecast until a cold front arrives Tuesday. That will usher in the coolest air of the season and will drop temps into the 70s for highs and 50s for lows.

