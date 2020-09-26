Advertisement

Weekend Forecast

Rain chances return by Sunday
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s going to be a fairly decent and warm weekend over the panhandle. Saturday will be dry with clouds and rain chances on the increase by Sunday.

For Saturday expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Winds will be SW at 5-10 mph by the afternoon. By Sunday we will see more clouds w/a chance of rain by the afternoon. Rain chances will be 40%. The rain chances linger in the forecast until a cold front arrives Tuesday. That will usher in the coolest air of the season and will drop temps into the 70s for highs and 50s for lows.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

