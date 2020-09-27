Advertisement

Downtown Panama City celebrates Oktoberfest

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

It may not have been the block party like in years past, but Downtown Panama City was still raising a stein for Oktoberfest.

“(I’m) Real happy because I was worried it might not be this year, but I found out it was so I’m here!” said Richard Burn, an Oktoberfest visitor.

Despite COVID-19, local bars and restaurants came together to make the most of the celebration.

“It just keeps the community together, it’s something that we’ve done for years and you can’t lose tradition even though there is certain scares, I mean the pandemic was real, it happened, it is happening, and we really just need to stay together as a community and have fun but do it safely as well,” said Ryan McKinney, general manager at House of Henry.

Local business owners said they saw an increase in customers from Friday to Saturday.

“It hasn’t effected anything really, I mean, people have still been going place to place,” said Sadie Parmer, co-owner Millie’s Restaurant.

As Florida enters Phase 3 of reopening, people were glad to get out and enjoy the day.

