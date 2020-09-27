Advertisement

Dozens show out for local prayer march

The march was in conjunction with a much larger one that took place at the nation’s capital.
The march was in conjunction with a much larger one that took place at the nation’s capital.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

More than 120 people showed up in Chipley Saturday morning to take part in the Prayer March 2020.

The March was in conjunction with a much larger one that took place at the nation’s capital.

The Chipley group made six stops with pastors and others leading prayers for reconciliation between races, healing from COVID-19, as well as prayers for the military, law enforcement, elected officials, and the upcoming election.       

The final stop was at the Washington County courthouse where the group prayed for congress and other leaders.         

One pastor in the area holds a prayer march every year but this year other churches and folks from as far away as Panama City and Graceville wanted to take part with a promise to make this a combined annual event.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bay County woman looking for the community’s help in her next step from car crash recovery

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
The new physical therapy could help her walk within the next 2 years.

News

Republicans running ad for audience of two

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mike Vasilinda
Despite repeated calls from news organizations and the GOP, the Florida Democratic Party has so far refused to release its Payroll Protection Program loan application.

News

Lynn Haven Senior Center Update

Updated: 23 hours ago
After being damaged by Hurricane Michael, reconstruction of the Lynn Haven Senior Center is almost complete.

News

Lynn Haven Police Department honored

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The World Yoshukai Karate of Lynn Haven Dojo presented Lynn Haven Police Chief Ricky Ramie and Corporal Mike Williams with a trophy.

Latest News

News

Lynn Haven Police Dept. Honored

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Lynn Haven Police Department was honored for their service to the local community Thursday.

News

Shriner's Rodeo

Updated: 23 hours ago
Grab your cowboy boots and hat. The show must go on at the Shaddai Shriner's Rodeo taking place in Youngstown this weekend.

News

Oktoberfest Panama City

Updated: 23 hours ago
Oktoberfest in downtown Panama City is moving forward this year but with a few changes.

News

Hurricane Sally victims facing obstacles obtaining federal aid

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT
|
By WJHG Newsroom
While President Trump declared a Major Disaster from Hurricane Sally, the order only reimburses local governments, not affected residents.

News

Oktoberfest in Downtown Panama City adapts to pandemic

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:43 PM CDT
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
There will be no road closures, no tents or vendors, and no open containers.

News

Shaddai Shriner’s Rodeo moves forward with event after postponing original date

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Grab your cowboy boots and hat, the show must go on at the Shaddai Shriner’s Rodeo.