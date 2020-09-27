Dozens show out for local prayer march

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

More than 120 people showed up in Chipley Saturday morning to take part in the Prayer March 2020.

The March was in conjunction with a much larger one that took place at the nation’s capital.

The Chipley group made six stops with pastors and others leading prayers for reconciliation between races, healing from COVID-19, as well as prayers for the military, law enforcement, elected officials, and the upcoming election.

The final stop was at the Washington County courthouse where the group prayed for congress and other leaders.

One pastor in the area holds a prayer march every year but this year other churches and folks from as far away as Panama City and Graceville wanted to take part with a promise to make this a combined annual event.

