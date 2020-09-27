Advertisement

NAS Pensacola receives bomb threat Sunday

NAS officials posted the bomb threat update on Facebook.
NAS officials posted the bomb threat update on Facebook.(Google Maps)
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

NAS Pensacola officials say the base received a bomb threat through a 911 call Sunday morning.

Officials posted on Facebook about the threat. They say security is checking out the area and both gates are currently closed.

They advised those on base to shelter in place.

Spokesperson Jason Bortz said K9 units are sweeping one of the barracks that was mentioned in the call. He also said they don’t believe the threat is real but they want to be 100% sure.

NAS Pensacola remains secured due to a bomb threat call the base received. Security is currently checking the area of...

Posted by NAS Pensacola on Sunday, September 27, 2020

