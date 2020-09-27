Advertisement

One dead after traffic crash in Bay County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

A motorcyclist is dead after a traffic crash Saturday night along Highway 77 in Bay County.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say a pickup truck was traveling north on 77 and a motorcycle was driving right behind it, both in the outside lane.

They say for “undetermined reasons,” the motorcycle hit the back of the pickup truck, and the driver, a Panama City man, 56, was thrown from the motorcycle.

A third car, another pickup truck, then collided with the motorcycle.

Both trucks came to a rest on the side of 77. The drivers and passengers were not injured.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

