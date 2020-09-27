Advertisement

Saturday Evening Forecast

High rain chances remain in the forecast
High rain chances remain in the forecast(WJHG)
By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It was a beautiful day across the Panhandle today, but more rain is in store to end the weekend.

Showers and storms will begin drifting in off the Gulf early tomorrow morning, and we’ll see widespread rain all through the daytime hours. Highs will return to the mid 80s for Sunday, and we’ll slowly see cooler air start creeping in through the week. Rain will stick around at a similar rate through Wednesday, at which point clear skies return as well as cooler temperatures. Highs will drop to the upper 70s by Friday, with nighttime lows in the upper 50s.

No current tropical threats exist in the Atlantic basin.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
It will remain warm and humid this weekend with rain chances returning by Sunday

Weather Forecast

Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
Rain chances take a break on Saturday, but return on Sunday

Weather Forecast

Friday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly cloudy skies with a stray shower for the morning turns partly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast - 10pm

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT
Rain chances are on the decrease Friday afternoon and into the weekend

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Warm and humid weather continues through the weekend, but rain chances are on the decrease

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT
Warm and humid weather is in the forecast until cooler weather arrives next week

Weather Forecast

Thursday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:52 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely.

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:21 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Better rain chances are returning to the panhandle over the next couple days as the remnants of Beta slide across our area

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT
Rain chances return to the forecast Thursday and Friday

Weather Forecast

Wednesday Forecast

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 7:33 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Mostly cloudy skies turn partly sunny through the midday today with a warmer feel and highs in the low to mid 80s.