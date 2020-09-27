Saturday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It was a beautiful day across the Panhandle today, but more rain is in store to end the weekend.

Showers and storms will begin drifting in off the Gulf early tomorrow morning, and we’ll see widespread rain all through the daytime hours. Highs will return to the mid 80s for Sunday, and we’ll slowly see cooler air start creeping in through the week. Rain will stick around at a similar rate through Wednesday, at which point clear skies return as well as cooler temperatures. Highs will drop to the upper 70s by Friday, with nighttime lows in the upper 50s.

No current tropical threats exist in the Atlantic basin.

