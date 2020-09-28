Advertisement

74 traffic stops and 5 arrests made during weekend traffic enforcement operation

By WJHG Newsroom
Sep. 28, 2020
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Jackson County Sheriff’s officials say a three-night traffic enforcement operation held over the weekend was a success.

Deputies say 74 traffic stops were made and five (5) people were arrested during the event that ran Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

We’re told a total of 134.88 grams of illegal narcotics were seized, as well as one (1) firearm and nearly $2,700 in cash.

During the operation, officials say law enforcement officers also responded to a noise disturbance at an agriculture field off Bellamy Bridge Road. They say young adults under the age of 21 were attending the gathering rumored to be giving away “free weed”. Officials say they shutdown this gathering and ensured those driving were not intoxicated.

The operation was a joint effort of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Graceville Police Department, the Cottondale Police Department and the Sneads Police Department, as well as K9 handlers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. These law enforcement officers volunteered on their days off to assist with the operation.

