93rd Sherman Invitational finally taking place despite postponement in May

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Finally, the 93rd annual W.C. Sherman invitational taking place this past weekend, starting on Friday. Panama Country Club’s head golf pro, Scott Eads, said that despite the hurricane and the pandemic postponing the tournament a few months, golfers were happy to be back out on the course.

“I spoke with a gentleman the other day. He has played 33 years consecutively in this tournament. He said this course is the best he has ever seen in it his 33 years. Everyone of course misses the five thousand trees that we lost. Everybody says the course is in the best shape they have ever seen. The maintenance crew is doing a phenomenal job getting this course ready. It’s amazing what such a small crew can do in such a disastrous situation,” said Eads.

Eads adding that this year is not as big of a scale as it has been in the past.

“This event is the biggest tournament in the Panhandle as far as golf related events go, yearly. We have, normally, when we have more daylight hours, this is a 200 player field, but because of the daylight hours, and of course trying to social distance as much as possible, we had to limit it to 161 players,” said Eads.

