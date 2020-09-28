Bay Co. waives fees for Hurricane Sally debris next two Saturdays

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County officials say they are waiving fees the first two Saturdays in October for residents who may need to drop off Hurricane Sally storm debris at the county’s landfill.

The Bay County Steelfield Landfill will accept debris from the recent storm from 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 3 and Saturday, October 10.

County officials say they’re waiving fees for residential storm debris ONLY. Commercial haulers may have to pay tipping fees.

The landfill is located at 11411 Landfill Road, Panama City Beach, Fl. 32413.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to call (850) 236-2212.

