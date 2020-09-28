Advertisement

Bloomburg donation called into question

By Jake Stofan
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Some top Florida elected officials are worried efforts to pay off the fines and fees of felons may be an illegal attempt to buy votes.

The controversy comes after former Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg pledged to donate at least $16 million to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

The Washington Post article published on the Bloomberg donation alleged the former presidential candidate hoped the money would register 32,000 Black and Hispanic voters, saying they are more likely to vote for Democrats.

“It doesn’t smell good, it doesn’t look good,” said Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Patronis believes the effort could equate to paying for votes.

“And this is why I am asking the Elections Commission to investigate,” said Patronis.

Attorney General Ashley Moody also requested the FBI and FDLE look into the matter, citing the Florida statute that prohibits offering incentives for voting.

We reached out to FDLE, which said it’s reviewing the attorney general’s letter, but has not yet begun an investigation.

Florida Rights Restoration Coalition Deputy Director Neil Volz said the organization doesn’t ask about the race or political leanings of the felons whose fines they pay.

“We know what our true north is and our true north is to engage all returning citizens no matter what their political persuasions,” said Volz.

Volz said the coalition hasn’t even received any Bloomberg money. He chalks the latest allegations up to partisan politics.

“Making its way into what should be an all American issue, which is allowing people to become eligible to vote and expanding democracy,” said Volz.

The coalition told us it has so far spent $5 million to pay the fines and fees of 5,000 felons.

There are estimated to be about 750,000 felons in Florida currently blocked from voting because out outstanding costs related to their sentence.

The coalition said newly eligible felons will march to the polls across the state in a day of action to speak out against what they describe as the ongoing efforts to suppress felons' voting rights on October 24th, the first day of early voting.

Latest News

News

Seelife Art

Updated: 14 minutes ago
A community wide public art project called "Seelife" is kicking off in Panama City Beach.

News

Landfill Stinks

Updated: 15 minutes ago
Southport residents say they're once again having to deal with an odor coming from the landfill off Highway 77 across the street from Deane Bozeman School.

News

School Standardized Testing

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Students are still required to make up Florida Standards Assessments missed in the spring due to the pandemic shutdown.

News

Phase Three

Updated: 17 minutes ago
While some organizations are praising state officials for moving Florida into Phase Three of its COVID-19 reopening plan; they still urge businesses to take a cautious approach at returning to normal.

News

74 traffic stops and 5 arrests made during weekend traffic enforcement operation

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Law enforcement in Jackson County worked together in a traffic enforcement operation over the weekend; 74 traffic stops were made and five (5) people were arrested.

Latest News

News

Man accused of bringing minor from California to Bay County for sex

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Panama City Beach man is accused of bringing a minor from California to Bay County for sex.

News

Pass dredging helps St. Andrews State Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
Numerous storms entered the Gulf of Mexico this season and caused serious erosion issues along the park’s shoreline. The dredging project will serve to fix those issues by depositing the sand from the pass to the affected areas in the park.

News

Bay Co. waives fees for Hurricane Sally debris next two Saturdays

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Bay County officials say they are waiving fees the first two Saturdays in October for residents who may need to drop off Hurricane Sally storm debris at the county’s landfill.

News

Two Fort Walton Beach arrests for alleged drug trafficking, child neglect

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Two Okaloosa County residents were arrested Friday after officials say an extensive investigation revealed multiple criminal activities were taking place at their Fort Walton Beach home, including drug trafficking and child neglect.

News

Local sheriff appointed to Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A local sheriff has been appointed to the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission by Governor Ron DeSantis.