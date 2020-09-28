Governor appoints Walton Co. Sheriff to statewide criminal justice commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson, Jr. is one of ten appointed by the Governor to the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission (CJSTC).

Governor Ron DeSantis made the official announcement Friday, along with the names of nine other appointments to the CJSTC.

The appointees include Michael Adkinson, Jr., Melanie Bevan, Gary Calhoun, Jacqueline Harrison, Darla Portman, Carol Casimir, Michael Allen, Jermaine Lawson, Charles McIntosh and Richard Murphy.

Together, these men and women will be tasked with drafting, maintaining, and reviewing the training standards for law enforcement and correctional officers.

Sheriff Adkinson has previously served as DeFuniak Springs Police Chief and as a Tallahassee Police Department officer. Adkinson also sits on the National Sheriff’s Association Board of Directors. He earned his bachelor’s degree in criminology from Florida State University and a criminal justice master’s degree from St. Leo University.

So, what exactly is the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission?

The Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission is part of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE). Its responsibilities include:

•Establish uniform minimum standards for the employment and training of full-time, part-time, and auxiliary law enforcement, and correctional and correctional probation officers.

•Establish and maintain officer training programs, curricula requirements, and certification of training schools and training school instructors.

•Certify officers who complete a Florida Basic Recruit Training Program, or who are diversely qualified through experience and training, and who meet minimum employment standards.

•Review and administer appropriate administrative sanctions in instances when an officer, a training school instructor or a training school is found in violation of Florida Statutes and Commission standards.

•Promulgate rules and procedures to administer the requirements of Chapter 943.085 – 943.257, F.S.

•Conduct studies of compensation, education, and training for the correctional, correctional probation, and law enforcement disciplines.

•Maintain a central repository of records of all certified officers.

•Conduct quarterly meetings to discuss issues and approve rules that relate to officer standards and training.

•Develop, maintain, and administer the State Officer Certification Examination for criminal justice officers.

“I’m honored, humbled, and ready to serve,” said Sheriff Adkinson.