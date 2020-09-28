Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrest one after pawnshop burglary

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Micahel Mekara, 33, of Bonifay Sunday after he allegedly broke into a Marianna pawn shop.

Deputies say they received a call Sunday morning about a white male, later identified as Mekara, who suspiciously parked his car at the Florida Caverns RV Resort and walked off. Witnesses told deputies they heard an alarm going off at a nearby pawnshop a short time later.

Sheriff’s officials say when they investigated the pawnshop they found the backdoor removed, shoe impressions matching the suspect’s shoes, as well as a metal pry bar.

Deputies arrested Mekara and took him to the Jackson County Correctional Facility where he is awaiting his first appearance.

They say Mekara also had an active felony warrant out of Alabama.

Mekara was charged with Burglary of Unoccupied Structure or Conveyance, Possession of Burglary Tools with Intent to Use, Trespass on Property, and Fugitive from Justice.

