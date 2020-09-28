Advertisement

Keeping mold and water damage in check

Experts say it's important to get your home tested if you believe you have mold.
Experts say it's important to get your home tested if you believe you have mold.(WJHG/WECP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The heavy rain and flooding from Hurricane Sally may have also caused water damage in homes which could then lead to mold.

Jeff Thompson is the owner of DriPro restoration and he said if locals think they have mold, they should have their homes tested as soon as possible.

“Mold does grow between 48 hours and 72 hours. You’re not going to see it because it’s microscopic,” said Thompson. “A lot of people think that when they see the specks, it’s always mold and that’s not always the case.”

Thompson said once the home or business is tested for mold, the main goal of the restoration team is to stop any further spread or contamination.

“We would go by whatever the report says as well as identifying the areas of what may need to be taken out as far as harmful,” he said. “Also, containing and putting up barriers so that it won’t spread.”

Thompson said to keep in mind you may be out of your home for a time as the mold is removed, so it’s best to plan ahead.

“Time-wise it’s going to depend on how much area is affected,” he said. “So, if it’s a whole entire house as opposed to one room it may just take a day to several days, depending on how big the company is if they have multiple people to do the job.”

While Thompson said some types of mold are less harmful than others, he says it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“If it’s within two or three days you’ll relatively be safe, again depending on the type of mold,” he said. “I still recommend that it gets tested but the longer that you have water damage and the longer that you wait to have something dried out or checked, the worse it’s going to get.”

