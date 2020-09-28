Local deaths reported in Monday’s COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Monday.

Florida has 701,302 cases reported. There are 692,962 cases involving Florida residents and 8,340 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 14,207 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 6,063 cases. This includes 5,956 residents and 107 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 104 people have died from the virus and 354 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, 27 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 4,930 cases. This includes 4,903 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 40 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 109 people have died from the virus. 296 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, 17 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,959 cases. 1,791 of the cases are residents and 168 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 25 deaths from the virus and 107 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, five people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,077 cases. 1,066 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 22 people have died in the county and 65 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, there is one person in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 753 cases. There are 739 residents and 14 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been seven deaths reported and 28 hospitalizations. As of Monday afternoon, there is no one in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,811 cases. There are 2,780 local cases and 31 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 77 deaths and 147 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, six people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 615 cases, 614 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 11 people have died and 34 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Monday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 875 cases. They are 865 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 14 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported. As of Monday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 613 cases. There are 609 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Eight people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 516 cases of COVID-19. All 516 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Eight people have died and 13 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 11:46 a.m., the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 34 available adult ICU beds out of the 135 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting four of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

