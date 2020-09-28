Local physician tells us how to combat flu season amid COVID-19

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

With flu season upon us, and COVID-19 still a threat, we now have not just one virus, but two viruses to worry about.

But the good news is, steps we are taking for COVID-19 prevention have also been proven to help in flu prevention.

Local Physician, Dr. Amir Haghighat says getting your flu shots is the first step to helping combat both the flu and COVID-19.

“There is a small study being done in Brazil, that showed that those patients who received the flu shot, were less likely to get critically ill with COVID-19 and were less likely to die from COVID-19.” said Haghighat.

Haghihat also says that going forward, in Panama City, it is going to be important to keep the flu numbers down to help alleviate the flow of patients into the hospital.

And Haghihat reminds everyone especially high-risk individuals to get their flu shot.

