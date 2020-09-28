Advertisement

Local sheriff appointed to Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson, Jr. was appointed to the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A local sheriff has been appointed to the Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson, Jr. is one of ten people who were appointed to the commission by the governor.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the commission is tasked with drafting, maintaining, and reviewing the training standards for law enforcement and correctional officers. Responsibilities include:

•Establish uniform minimum standards for the employment and training of full-time, part-time, and auxiliary law enforcement, and correctional and correctional probation officers.

•Establish and maintain officer training programs, curricula requirements, and certification of training schools and training school instructors.

•Certify officers who complete a Florida Basic Recruit Training Program, or who are diversely qualified through experience and training, and who meet minimum employment standards.

•Review and administer appropriate administrative sanctions in instances when an officer, a training school instructor or a training school is found in violation of Florida Statutes and Commission standards.

•Promulgate rules and procedures to administer the requirements of Chapter 943.085 – 943.257, F.S.

•Conduct studies of compensation, education, and training for the correctional, correctional probation, and law enforcement disciplines.

•Maintain a central repository of records of all certified officers.

•Conduct quarterly meetings to discuss issues and approve rules that relate to officer standards and training.

•Develop, maintain, and administer the State Officer Certification Examination for criminal justice officers.

The other nine people appointed to the commission are Melanie Becan, Gary Calhoun, Jacqueline Harrison, Darla Portman, Carol Casimir, Michael Allen, Jermaine Lawson, Charles McIntosh and Richard Murphy.

