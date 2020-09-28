Man accused of bringing minor from California to Bay County for sex

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Panama City Beach man is accused of bringing a minor from California to Bay County for sex.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say last week they received a request for help from the Los Angeles Police Department about a minor who had been reported missing. Through their investigation, they say they received information the missing minor might be in a condo on Carrillon Market Street in the Carillon Beach community in Panama City Beach.

Deputies say they found the missing minor with Luke Davis, 20.

After interviewing the minor and Davis separately, they say Davis admitted to buying a plane ticket for the minor to fly from Los Angeles to Panama City Beach earlier in the week. They say Davis also admitted to engaging in sexual acts with the minor at his home in Carillon Beach over the next few days. Deputies say the two started talking to each other through an online site called Discord months earlier.

Deputies say the minor’s parents were notified and arrangements were made for the minor to return to the parents.

Davis was charged with three counts of lewd or lascivious battery and interference with child custody.

