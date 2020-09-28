Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG) - A good bit of rain has fallen over the last two days, but we won’t have to deal with rain for much longer.

Tuesday looks to be the last day of any sort of meaningful rainfall across the area for the foreseeable future, as a cold front slides through the region overnight tonight into tomorrow. By Wednesday, sunshine and fall-like conditions will prevail through the end of next weekend, with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

One area of development in the tropics has surfaced in the Caribbean that has a 40% chance of development over the next days. We will be keeping a close eye on it.

You can watch my full forecast above.

