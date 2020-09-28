Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a little active this morning on radar with just a few isolated small stray showers along the coast. Otherwise, fog is an issue this morning with some patchy dense spots and otherwise low hanging cloudy skies. Temperatures are mild and muggy in the low to mid 70s for most.

We’ll have more rain chances heading our way today, but not the all out soaker of a day like yesterday. They’ll be largely scattered and not as long lasting as the swaths of rain that pushed through yesterday. So keep the umbrellas nearby throughout the day, but there will certainly be more dry times out doors today.

Because of the clouds and scattered rain chances, highs will struggle to warm into the mid 80s. I think most top out in the low 80s this afternoon.

The rain chances are developing along a pair of cold fronts heading into the Southeast this week. The first one passes through overnight tonight and throughout the daytime tomorrow bringing another day of rain chances, especially for those east of Hwy79.

With the passage of this first front throughout the day tomorrow, we’ll notice our temperatures getting chilly! In fact, we may start out in the morning hours in the low 70s and only reach the mid 70s by the midday before temperatures gradually begin to fall through the afternoon, finishing off the day in the upper 60s in some spots!

We’ll see the fall air start temperatures off in the 50s Wednesday morning with highs only in the 70s under sunshine. And this is just the first of two fronts heading into the Southeast this week.

The next front comes through on Thursday, with no rain, and keeps us fall-like into the weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies turn partly cloudy with a few scattered passing showers. Highs reach the low to mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in some cooler air throughout the day tomorrow with a cold front bringing in likely rain chances.

