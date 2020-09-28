Oyster farm theft investigations in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Several oyster farms in Franklin County are missing items, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help with the case.
Investigators say they are working several thefts concerning the oyster farms in the county.
They say there will be an award for any information given to help obtain an arrest.
