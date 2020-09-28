Advertisement

Oyster farm theft investigations in Franklin County

File photo of Apalachicola oyster farm.
File photo of Apalachicola oyster farm.(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Several oyster farms in Franklin County are missing items, and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help with the case.

Investigators say they are working several thefts concerning the oyster farms in the county.

They say there will be an award for any information given to help obtain an arrest.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Taylor Swift breaks Whitney Houston’s Billboard charts record

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN staff
Taylor Swift tops Whitney Houston's record for most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

News

Local deaths reported in Monday’s COVID-19 update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 14,207 people have died from the virus in the state.

News

MOLD ISSUES

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

FLU SEASON DURING PANDEMIC

Updated: 7 hours ago
THIS FLU SEASON WILL BE LOOKING A LITTLE DIFFERENT THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Vernon man charged after pursuit in Bonifay

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Bonifay Police Department officials say an officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop at about 8:30 p.m. when they say the driver, later identified as Prince Douglas, 30, accelerated and began driving aggressively in an attempt to flee.

News

Local physician tells us how to combat flu season amid COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Local Physician tells us how to combat the flu amid COVID-19

News

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrest one after pawnshop burglary

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Sheriff’s officials say when they investigated the pawnshop they found the backdoor removed, shoe impressions matching the suspect’s shoes, as well as a metal pry bar.

News

Keeping mold and water damage in check

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Thompson said once the home or business is tested for mold, the main goal of the restoration team is to stop any further spread or contamination.

News

NAS Pensacola receives bomb threat Sunday

Updated: 23 hours ago
Officials posted on Facebook about the threat.

News

Bay County Woman's Road To Recovery

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT
Bay County Woman's Road To Recovery