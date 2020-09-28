Advertisement

Pass dredging helps St. Andrews State Park

Bulldozers move sand to areas in St. Andrews State Park that need repair.
Bulldozers move sand to areas in St. Andrews State Park that need repair.
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Every so often, the St. Andrews Pass has to be dredged to maintain a viable navigation channel to the Gulf of Mexico. The sand that is brought up from the bottom will help fix a problem at St. Andrews State Park.

Numerous storms entered the Gulf of Mexico this season and caused serious erosion issues along the park’s shoreline. The dredging project will serve to fix those issues by depositing the sand from the pass to the affected areas in the park.

Damage to the jetties area of the park and the sand bar that separates the Gulf from the area called the Kiddie Pool will be filled back in, as well as the beach areas along the length of the park. The project should be completed in about six to eight weeks barring any bad weather.

