Vernon man charged after pursuit in Bonifay

BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A Vernon man is behind bars after leading local police on a pursuit Friday evening.

Bonifay Police Department officials say an officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop at about 8:30 p.m. when they say the driver, later identified as Prince Douglas, 30, accelerated and began driving aggressively in an attempt to flee. The chase began on Highway 90 near the city limits and ended near Memorial Field after Douglas came to a stop on McGee Road.

Douglas was placed under arrest for multiple charges: fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, two counts of tampering with evidence, the sale/manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers say the tampering charges stem from Douglas allegedly throwing some of the recovered drugs out of the driver’s side window during the pursuit.

Douglas was transported to the Holmes County Jail to await his first appearance.

