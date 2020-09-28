Work Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Plenty of rain fell across the Panhandle on Sunday, and more is on the way for the start of the work week.

Rain will begin rolling in during the overnight hours along the coastline, with more widespread chances as we make our way into the morning. Most rainfall will occur during the daylight hours, and similar conditions should be expected for Tuesday.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.