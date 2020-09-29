Advertisement

Arnold High School volleyball coach under investigation

Clements is currently under investigation following a complaint.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Arnold High School’s head volleyball coach Alan Clements is currently under investigation after the school received a complaint.

Bay District Schools officials issued this statement: “We received a complaint and initiated an HR investigation. At this time, we cannot comment any further until the conclusion of the investigation. The coach will not be permitted to be on campus or coach pending the outcome of the investigation.”

Clements was hired back in June along with Danielle Hayes as the team’s assistant coach.

The Arnold varsity volleyball team has a home conference match against rival school Mosley Tuesday at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update you both on air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

