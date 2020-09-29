Advertisement

Bay County expected to see record number of vote by mail ballots

By Olivia Michael
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s shaping up to be the most contentious presidential election in years, but that’s not the only thing Floridians will be voting on this November.

“The president, the congressional, the state rep is on some ballots, not on all ballots. There are differences in your ballots based on where you live,” Bay County’s Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said. Floridians will also vote on six state constitutional amendments ranging from raising the minimum wage to changing how elections are held.

“I would say that the volume for vote by mail is going to be the heaviest that we’ve ever had. We’re fine, we’re ready to go here,” Andersen said. The deadline for vote by mail is Election Day, November 3.

Residents will also have the option to vote at any one of Bay County’s 14 super voting sites, including at the Bay County Supervisor of Elections office. But don’t forget to bring your proof of Florida residency, like a license.

“If your address is not correct, you’ll get in line, you’ll start to check in but you’re not going to get all the way checked in, but you’re going to be taken out of line, you’re going to have to go to our blue security cart where they’ll update your address over there because we’re going to keep the line moving for the voters who are ready,” Andersen said.

In the age of COVID-19, Andersen says wearing a mask at the polls is up to you.

“I’m a firm believer in self-protection," he said. "Do what’s right for you, just know that when you come to our voting locations there are going to be voters there, they’re going to be people there. There’s going to be a lot going on at that location.”

Lastly Andersen says have a plan and don’t wait to vote if you’ve already made up your mind.

“It’s time to vote by mail if that’s the method you’re going to use," he said. "If you’re going to vote at the polling location, study, do your homework and be ready to quickly mark your ballot in the voting booth to help all the voters in Bay County.”

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local COVID Update

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Now that Florida is in phase three of its COVID-19 reopening plan, what do medical experts recommend we do to keep numbers down?

News

Debate Stakes

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Most voters have made up their mind, but we’ll talk to Democrats and Republicans about what matters in Tuesday's debate.

News

Residential Real Estate Boom

Updated: 46 minutes ago
We are looking at real estate trends in the area and following along with someone searching for their dream home.

News

Election Prep

Updated: 47 minutes ago
We are speaking with the Supervisor of Elections to see how many ballots have been sent by mail.

News

Local health officials weigh in on flu and COVID-19 prevention

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Local health officials weigh on flu and COVID-19 prevention.

Latest News

News

Walton County Phase Three

Updated: 1 hour ago
Walton County restaurants are seeing benefits from phase three of the COVID-19 reopening plan.

News

Get to know Bay County’s District 4 commissioner candidates

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Get to know each of the six candidates for Bay County's District 4 commission seat.

News

Taking Sides Minimum Wage Amendment

Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida Republicans and Democrats are taking sides on Amendment 2; if passed, the amendment will raise the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2025.

News

Parties pick sides over $15 minimum wage

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Stofan
Florida Republicans and Democrats are staking their positions on Amendment 2, which would raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026.

News

Real estate market is booming on the Gulf Coast

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Martello
Realtors expected the market to crash when the pandemic hit, but the exact opposite happened.