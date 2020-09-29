Bay County expected to see record number of vote by mail ballots

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - It’s shaping up to be the most contentious presidential election in years, but that’s not the only thing Floridians will be voting on this November.

“The president, the congressional, the state rep is on some ballots, not on all ballots. There are differences in your ballots based on where you live,” Bay County’s Supervisor of Elections Mark Andersen said. Floridians will also vote on six state constitutional amendments ranging from raising the minimum wage to changing how elections are held.

“I would say that the volume for vote by mail is going to be the heaviest that we’ve ever had. We’re fine, we’re ready to go here,” Andersen said. The deadline for vote by mail is Election Day, November 3.

Residents will also have the option to vote at any one of Bay County’s 14 super voting sites, including at the Bay County Supervisor of Elections office. But don’t forget to bring your proof of Florida residency, like a license.

“If your address is not correct, you’ll get in line, you’ll start to check in but you’re not going to get all the way checked in, but you’re going to be taken out of line, you’re going to have to go to our blue security cart where they’ll update your address over there because we’re going to keep the line moving for the voters who are ready,” Andersen said.

In the age of COVID-19, Andersen says wearing a mask at the polls is up to you.

“I’m a firm believer in self-protection," he said. "Do what’s right for you, just know that when you come to our voting locations there are going to be voters there, they’re going to be people there. There’s going to be a lot going on at that location.”

Lastly Andersen says have a plan and don’t wait to vote if you’ve already made up your mind.

“It’s time to vote by mail if that’s the method you’re going to use," he said. "If you’re going to vote at the polling location, study, do your homework and be ready to quickly mark your ballot in the voting booth to help all the voters in Bay County.”

