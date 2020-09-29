Bozeman coming off big win Friday, and one that helps the bottom line in more ways than one!

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -It’s week five for some area high school football teams, for others, it’s week two or three. For Bozeman, its a second week of regular season play, and all in all, it’s been a good start to the season, including at the gate!

First the football side of things. For coach Jason Griffin and his Bucks, they opened their regular season slate with a home

win over Graceville, 47-31. That coming after Bozeman took part in the jamboree the Saturday before, where they took their lumps against Bay and Arnold. Here’s coach Griffin on his team’s marked improvement from the jambo to the win Friday.

“You know after that first jamboree that we played in, we struggled on both sides of the ball.” coach Griffn said Monday before his team’s practice. “We some situations where we were down quite a few guys. And had some guys that weren’t with us for a couple of weeks. But I think we bounced back and had a really great week of practice last week. And I think it showed with the result Friday night that we were a much better football team this past Friday than than we were a week ago.”

Coach Griffin telling me, with no disrespect at all to coach McKinnie and the Graceville Tigers, he knows things will get a lot tougher starting this week, when the Bucks travel west to play at Vernon, a 2-0 team that’s scored 99 in those first two wins!

“Coach (Gerald) Tranquille and those guys, he’s got some very special players. You know the running back K’wan Powell and some of those guys he’s had for several years, they’re very, very talented players. It’s a very good football team all the way across. They do a good job coaching that bunch. So it gets nothing but more difficult for us from here on out. We’re going...from there we have to go deal with a very good Sneads team. And then of course we have to run the gamut with Arnold, Mosley, Bay, you know all those guys, North Bay Haven. coming up too. So we’ve got an uphill climb and we know that. But we are going to do our best every week to get our kids ready to play. And I think our kids are excited for the challenge.”

Back to Friday night, the crowd was a good one for the Bucks, coach Griffin says they sold every ticket they were allowed to sell, getting to

50 percent capacity of the stadium. And that was very big in terms of the program’s financial health!

“It was a live crowd, a very excited crowd.” coach Griffin told me. “But at the end of the day, aside from what it brings in terms of support and excitement, the money in the budget is really going to be a big deal for us. Like I told you I was scared to death you know about whether you’re going to be able to afford to play and how we’re going to make this thing work. But to have the fans come out to support, and to be able to put a nice, really solid gate into the football account is really going to make a huge difference for us and really help us down the road. And really allows a football coach to relax a little bit, stop worrying about dollars and cents, and kind of, really start thinking about football.”

That game Friday at Vernon set for a 7 o’clock kickoff and is one of several we’ll feature on Friday Night Overtime.

