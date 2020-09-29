Construction on Bay Parkway remains on schedule

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Construction on phase two of Bay Parkway in Panama City Beach is well underway and will connect the existing Bay Parkway east to Nautilus Street.

The project aims to help provide some relief to traffic backups on Back Beach Road.

“This is our priority project,” said Panama City Beach Engineer Kathy Younce. “We’re really pushing, the contractors been out there and he’s been doing a great job. Everything is going as planned and on schedule.”

Construction was originally contracted for 14 months with an incentive to get it done within a year, which would put drivers on the road around the end of March.

“Hopefully they can meet that timeframe,” said Younce. “Currently, we are on schedule. Barring the weather conditions as you know in August and September, we’ve had a lot of rain but we are on schedule though.”

City engineers say they’re working on infrastructure and embankments right now and the final step will be laying asphalt and striping the road.

Officials say the road won’t just be convenient for everyday drivers but could also help in emergency scenarios.

“Actually, we’re looking at hurricane evacuation routes as well. It would take a considerable load off of Back Beach road which is bumper to bumper with all the red lights. This is a no light road,” said Younce.

City engineers say every day they’re getting a little closer to relieving some traffic headaches for locals and visitors.

Phase one of Bay Parkway runs from Highway 79 to North Pier Park Drive.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.