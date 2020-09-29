Get to know Bay County’s District 4 commissioner candidates

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County’s District 4 Commission Seat has been vacant since June following the arrest of former Commissioner Keith Baker stemming from federal charges including worker’s compensation fraud.

Governor Ron DeSantis chose to hold a special election rather than appoint someone to the position. The candidates will be on this year’s General Election ballot.

In effort for voters to familiarize themselves with each candidate, we reached out to the six candidates to get their answers on the three questions below.

Why are you running for Bay County’s District 4 commission seat?

What are your top three priorities if elected?

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for this position?

Here are their responses:

Thomas Cook:

"My top three priorities if I am elected.

1. Deliver honesty, integrity and service faithfully to the citizens of Bay County by serving them with no personal agendas or self interests.

2. Focusing on recovery efforts with Michael, concerning housing and infrastructure issues.

3. Work to bring in more business and job opportunities to the county and help improve our economy county wide.

I am a native Bay Countian who has lived here for nearly my entire life, with the exception of several years when a job took me to North Carolina and

Jacksonville, Florida before finally-and thankfully-coming home to the Florida panhandle and settling back in to Bay County, after a short stopover in Washington County.

I was born right here in Bay County at Bay Memorial Hospital in 1970, which is known today as Ascension Sacred Heart Bay I, along with most of my extended family have lived in Bay County for several generations going back to the 1930′s. I grew up in St.Andrews until my family moved to Lynn Haven In 1978.

I have worked the past 20 years for Bellsouth Telecommunications, which became AT&T in January of 2007. During my tenure, have held various positions, both in Craft and in Management. I began my career as an Outside Craft Technician, who would come to your home or office to install or repair your telephone service. After about 4 years I was promoted to the

construction side of the house and became the technician that spliced the cables together out in the field. In 2006, I was again promoted, this time into management and have since held

several key leadership positions, with my current position being in the Planning and Engineering department.

I believe my skills and passion for serving others would be a tremendous asset for Bay County. I am seeking this position to serve the citizens of our County, not for any special interests groups nor for any personal interests or personal agendas.

I think it’s time for some fresh new leadership and new ideas. I would humbly ask for your vote on November 3rd 2020."

Paul Davis:

"● Why are you running for Bay County’s District 4 commission seat?

My motivation to run for the Bay County District 4 Commission seat stems from my desire to serve the citizens of our County in adapting to the growth and changes that we are all experiencing. Working in the field that I do, I see first hand the great change our County is going through on a daily basis. I think I am someone that understands what we need and I have the ability to facilitate our growth into positive results for the residents.

● What are your top three priorities if elected?

The priorities I have for our County revolve around the needs of our citizens.

1) Water and Sewer infrastructure is a subject matter that needs our immediate attention. We need to make it a priority to get water and sewer in places that don’t have it yet. Along with that the fees associated with the taps need to be reasonable and affordable for our citizens. In addressing the issues of making water and sewer accessible and affordable we need to evaluate the best way to accomplish and manage both of those large tasks.

2) Parks and Recreation for the kids is at the top of my list of priorities as well. It is more important than ever that we ensure we have safe places for our children to be active and have fun. We need to have adequate facilities for our young people to congregate safely and enjoy the outdoors, whether it be in organized sports or just a day at the park to play and have fun. These places need to be large enough to incorporate the rapid growth of our area and plan ahead in their size and offerings. I want our kids to be proud to call Bay County home.

3) Deerpoint Lake is an irreplaceable and valuable resource that we cannot live without and certainly want to protect. I want my grandchildren and generations following to be able to enjoy the lake as well as live on the water that it provides. The battle with the grass and vegetation in the lake is at the top of the list when it comes to preserving this resource. Not attending to this problem of vegetation in an expedited manner may lead us to lose use and enjoyment of the lake itself.

● What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for this position?

As a lifelong resident of Northwest Florida I’m proud to call Bay County my home. My resume includes a wide variety of qualifications both from a volunteer and employment perspective. Being involved in my community has always been a priority for me. As a volunteer, I’ve served in the capacity of Little League President, coach and dad, YMCA soccer coach, volunteer High School Coach and Fellowship of Christian Athletes sponsor, along with various roles at my local church. My employment background is diverse as well. My employment experience ranges from my current position as a Manager to a large vessel Boat Captain, a small business owner, a law enforcement officer locally as well as an appointed position as head of the Parks and Recreation Committee. The diversity of my experiences and my motivation to serve others has given me a wide perspective of our needs across the County from the Beaches to Panama City to unincorporated Bay County. Being involved has given me the ability to know how to approach issues as well as the importance of listening and truly hearing the needs of our citizens. Currently, my position as a Branch Manager in the industry dealing directly with construction and building, I’ve been able to really see the ever changing needs of our County as a whole and its given me the insight to creative ways to approach resolving them. I may not be the best or most qualified candidate, but given the opportunity to serve as your County Commissioner for District 4, you won’t find anyone that will work harder to make Bay County a better place to raise a family, work, live, and play!"

Keith Whitaker:

"1. Why are you running for Bay County’s District 4 commission seat?

This is a critical time for Bay County and all our communities. My decision to run for office was made after much prayer and discussion with my family. I am a third generation Bay County resident and I want to serve and give of my time and talents at this critical time. The last two years have been most challenging and devastating to many of our residents with Category 5, Hurricane Michael. The disaster severely impacted our communities, our homes, our businesses, our schools and our residents. Then beginning in January of this year, a National Disaster struck us – COVID 19. With both disasters affecting our community, there has been FEMA, HUD and other recovery programs that have sent funding to Bay County. I want to be a part of evaluating the needs of Bay County and evenly distribute the resources we have been given to ALL of Bay County.

2. What are your top three priorities if elected?

‐ Rebuild our Community: Together we must REBUILD our community infrastructure, housing, business community and schools. There are millions of dollars finally coming into Bay County, mostly from FEMA and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (“HUD”) through the Community Development Block Grant for Disaster Recovery. The HUD money, which is now open for competition, MUST be maximized for Bay County. There is approximately $735 Million for the ten counties impacted by Hurricane Michael. In addition, Bay County has been allocated a total of $30,484,676 from the CARES Act (to be distributed for COVID‐19 related matters). $7,621,169 (25%) has been received and the remaining 75% must be spent by 12/30/2020. I would like to see a grant program for residents and small businesses to apply for and receive desperately needed funding. I would look forward to working with the Commission and other leadership to seek our fair share of this funding to truly make a difference in our efforts to rebuild our infrastructure, housing and economic resilience.

‐ Attract Companies to bring higher paying jobs to Bay County: We need to continue to search and compete for companies to move its operations to Bay County to create more jobs and higher wages. With the shortage of reasonably priced homes and apartments, we need to create housing these workers can afford to buy or rent. We have nurses that come to Bay County to staff our hospitals, but can’t afford to live here or the cost of housing is greater than other cities with the same pay. We need to continue to partner with CareerSource Gulf Coast, Tom P. Haney Technical Center and our high schools to push vocational training and certifications to prepare our children and unemployed adults for these jobs. Let’s provide opportunities for our children to work and play right here in Bay County and not have to go elsewhere.

‐ Regain your Trust: Together we must REGAIN our faith in government and our elected officials. While federal and local law enforcement are doing a great job to identify and deal with public corruption, we must all work together to prevent this type of activity from recurring. That responsibility begins with elected officials that are beyond reproach. I do believe that most elected officials are honest and ethical, but those few who aren’t, have made a negative impact. Regaining ethical government is easy talk, but I offer some specific ideas to truly deal with this problem. I would strongly push for the establishment of a permanent Ethics Officer at the County. In my view, this Officer should report to the County Clerk – the Chief Financial Officer of the County. This officer will be charged with careful oversight of all significant contracts, procurements, bids and expenditures. Part of this would include a fraud hotline and other types of reporting tools for citizens to voice concerns, and this independent officer would examine all complaints and tips that come from those we serve.

3. What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for this position?

I am a third generation Bay County resident. I have a degree in Business Administration from Gulf Coast Community College, a Bachelor’s degree in Finance from the University of West Florida and a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at LSU. I am a Credit Underwriter by trade and work for Seltzer Management Group, Inc. My job is to analyze large volumes of data and make a credit recommendation. I review environmental and soils reports, construction contracts, market studies and appraisals, engineering reports, surveys, proformas and budgets. I think my skill set complements the role of a County Commissioner. County Commissioners are elected to analyze large amounts of data and numbers and to make a decision that is best for the citizens of Bay County and to be a good steward of the funds provided. I am energized by the challenges we face. Bay County is “my people” and I would be honored to have your vote of TRUST on November 3rd for Bay County Commissioner, District 4."

Robert Wright:

"Why are you running for Bay County’s District 4 commission seat?

Restoring Integrity and trust is first and foremost. With the limited time left in the term for this district, I feel it’s not time for on the job training. It takes a commissioner about a year to become fully knowledgeable of the many facets of the job. With that said, I can hit the ground running from day one, obviously with a little updating. The experience of being a commissioner was one I took seriously. Someone once asked me if this was a part time occupation, my response? “It’s a full time preoccupation” Knowing how to serve is mostly about listening to people and understanding how an average citizen navigates through their daily lives. It’s about knowing when you have enough information to decide on any issue. Too many times the lack of experience or information has caused commissioners to make decisions with unintended consequences. Given the current candidates, I am even more convinced that experience and restoring trust should be the key to the average voter.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1. Restoring trust and integrity is not just a slogan. We need elected officials that are hardworking for all of the citizens, not the special interest groups! I proposed an in house legal counsel in 2000, for land use decisions to eliminate conflict of interests. We have seen how this can be a problem, even just recently in Lynn Haven.

2. Protecting our Bay and other waterways, joining the effort again to re-open the East Pass as well as finding real solutions for Lake Powell preservation. Our quality of life has always been a priority for me.

3. Finding ways for the county to take the lead in helping our cities in the rebuilding process, not by just saying “economic development”, but making the one on one contact with industry leaders, invite them to come to our area, play a real role in encouraging the companies they lead to locate in our area. We have seen how products manufactured only in China has left our country vulnerable. I think real recruitment of industry to Bay County is more promising than ever, we need a fresh perspective.

4. Working to solve budget issues by zero based budgeting and taking a close look at the audit. The budget is a plan, but the audit tells the real story of how we spend our money. With the County currently considering a millage increase this should concern us all.

5. I want to revisit the DeerPoint Dam decision of 20 years ago. I want to see how that decision looks today and work to ensure our water resource maintains viability for many years to come.

6. The recent decision on closing the Incinerator is troubling from an environmental perspective. I hope the decision is not done in haste. If you look at the landfill, I can show you why more than tell you here. It’s a very complicated issue, one I don’t want to second guess, but it’s worth all due diligence and more. Our environment deserves our best efforts at all times.

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for this position?

Serving Bay County for 4 years was one of the greatest experiences of my life. You learn so much and you see how many varied opinions there are within the fabric of our citizens. When I left office, I have kept an eye and ear to what has happened over the years. I know how hard it to see all sides of an issue, but that’s easy when you’ve lived here for 50 years. I’ve grown in the years since being a commissioner, I’ve watched our county grow. Experience for me is that I know how a commissioner should look at issues. It wasn’t an overnight or a week or two course, four years living in that world teaches you so much. I have often said to friends that it’s the best four year education a person can get."

Eric Orme:

“Why are you running for Bay County’s District 4 commission seat?

I decided to run for the Bay County Commission District 4 because I want to help improve Bay County so that our residents, kids, and grandkids will grow up being proud of this area and that there will be plenty of good jobs and reasons why they will want to stay here and enjoy our high-quality life. Also being a resident of District 4 most of my life, I am very aware of the concerns the citizens of this district have and want to help resolve them.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

● Addressing roads and drainage issues in all of Bay County, particularly in my district.

● Plan and provide funding for parks, playgrounds, and recreational complexes to improve quality of life.

● Make sure citizens suggestions and concerns are heard and considered as well as make sure tax dollars are properly allocated and spent.

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for this position?

I started in business when I was 21. From starting my own business at such a young age and by being a long-time business owner I have learned a tremendous amount from all aspects to include:

● All types of Insurance coverages

● Wages

● Employee/customer relations

● Bid process – contracts with local, state, and federal government as well as contracts with schools, colleges, and churches

● Worked with non-profit organizations

● Knowledge of building codes, code enforcement regulations, land use and development,law and ordinances, buying & selling real estate, commercial and residential leasing,finances

Also as being a father of 5 children and a husband, I have learned how to deal with family issues. I have coached baseball and football, past president of Hiland Park Football and Cheer. In 2009, I was among the group of good people to start the Gulf Coast Football Association. Through all of this, I have made mistakes and by no means am I perfect. So as your commissioner, if you come to me with something more than likely it will not be anything I cannot relate to or have already dealt with. The people of this community who know me know that I am honest, hard-working and reliable.”

Doug Moore:

" Why are you running for Bay County’s District 4 commission seat?

Bay County is my home, I moved here 10 years ago for a job opportunity and could not be prouder of my decision to do so. We truly live in one of the greatest communities in our country. While Hurricane Michel hit us hard, we are on our way to recovery, and as a community we will be better and stronger. Bay County and its citizens embraced me from day one and I have always believed in giving back in service, and that is why I am running. I believe my skill set as a leader in the banking industry, an attorney and small business owner is something our community needs in the days ahead. My career has always consisted of partnering with businesses both large and small to help them become and remain successful. With over 20 years in the banking and financial industry and my knowledge of the law, I believe I will complement the current commission and bring a new dynamic and understanding of the major issues facing our community, to help make a Better Bay County for all.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Restoring Public Trust - Trust in our elected officials should be our number one priority. As a community, we must be able to trust those in leadership. As our Sheriff said, we have a lot of honest, good public servants in our community, sadly a few have given everyone a black eye. I believe we restore the public’s trust by Transparency, Accountability and Accessibility. My banking experience and running my own business, helping businesses of all sizes navigate the law, budgeting and cash flow issues, has taught me that being transparent with each client is of the utmost importance, for all involved. It creates trust! As a County Commissioner, I will make sure that transparency and accountability remain a top priority, especially to those who have given us their trust, the citizens of Bay County. I promise to be accessible to all, not just to a select few, as your county commissioner. My personal phone number will be made available to all. We must, and I will remember, this is a position of trust and service.

Economic Development - From necessary infrastructure repairs due to hurricane damage; recruiting new and diverse businesses to our community; expanding our job base and employment opportunities for all citizens and finally, working to prepare our community for the rebuild which will begin in earnest very soon at Tyndall AFB. Our community needs someone with knowledge, experience and familiarity with these issues working on your behalf. Again, as a banker and lawyer these are items I work with on a daily basis and my recent experience, as Honorary Commander of Tyndall AFB and Chairman of the Bay County Military Affairs Committee during the recovery process, has allowed me to build relationships with Air Force leadership throughout the chain of command to advocate on a national level on behalf of all of Bay County during this process.

Quality of Life - Bay County beaches and recreational opportunities are second to none! We should focus upon improving the health of our bay for both our own recreation and those who choose to come visit our slice of paradise. To that end, I also believe we should focus upon opening the East Pass, also known as the Old Pass, which as history showed when it was last open created a pristine bay and marine life flourished. We need to continue improving and expanding our parks and recreational complexes to meet the future growth and current needs of our community, creating inviting spaces with easy access and affordable fun for all. Support for the youth sports programs is also important as there are valuable life lessons for all to learn while participating in this arena.

What do you want voters to know about your qualifications for this position?

As stated in my previous answers, I believe my banking, financial and law background brings something to the county commission not yet represented. I believe the county is and will be in need of my experience as we continue to rebuild our community.

As a young man, I worked my way through college starting as a bank teller and upon graduating from college working my way up to a commercial lender and later senior management. One thing I have found to be true, in business and life in general, to be successful you must be a good listener. Most listen just to give someone an answer, but I strive to truly understand the issues and concerns my clients bring to me. As your next commissioner, I will listen to all sides of an issue, seek the best advice from professionals in all areas, and make decisions that benefit all of Bay County. We have some trying days ahead, but we also have good days ahead, together we will make a better Bay County for all…

I humbly ask for your vote on or before November 3rd."

