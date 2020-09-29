Holt man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in home

HOLT, Fla. (WJHG) - A man claims he was held at gunpoint at his home while three children were sleeping inside.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies, a Holt man was investigating a noise outside his home on Belgium Run around 5 a.m Tuesday.

The victim says he was confronted by a white 5′9″ armed man wearing a blue surgical mask, baseball hat, black hoodie, blue jeans, and white shoes. He says the man forced him back inside his home, where the suspect stole several items including medication.

The victim tells deputies he cooperated because there were three children asleep in the home at the time.

Deputies say the armed man drove away in a dark-colored 2000s four-door sedan. They say the homeowner fired off several shots, possibly hitting the car and leaving holes in it.

If you have any more information please contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-689-5705.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.