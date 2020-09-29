Advertisement

Local counties report new deaths Tuesday in daily COVID-19 update

Bay County is reporting one new death, Okaloosa County is reporting four new deaths, Jackson County is reporting two new deaths, and Franklin County is reporting one new death in the daily COVID-19 update.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday.

Florida has 704,568 cases reported. There are 696,171 cases involving Florida residents and 8,397 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 14,313 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 6,106 cases. This includes 5,995 residents and 111 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 105 people have died from the virus and 354 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, 28 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 5,010 cases. This includes 4,968 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 41 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. 113 people have died from the virus. 297 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, 21 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,970 cases. 1,798 of the cases are residents and 172 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 25 deaths from the virus and 109 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, five people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,077 cases. 1,066 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 22 people have died in the county and 65 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, there are two people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 755 cases. There are 741 residents and 14 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been seven deaths reported and 28 hospitalizations. As of Tuesday morning, there is no one in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,822 cases. There are 2,790 local cases and 32 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 79 deaths and 148 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, six people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 616 cases, 615 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 11 people have died and 34 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Tuesday, there is one person in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 875 cases. They are 865 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 14 deaths and 55 hospitalizations reported. As of Tuesday morning, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 626 cases. There are 622 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Four deaths have been reported. Eight people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday morning, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 517 cases of COVID-19. All 517 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Eight people have died and 13 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 10:17 a.m., the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 35 available adult ICU beds out of the 135 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting four of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, 35 adult ICU beds are available in our area.
